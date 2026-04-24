Trump DOJ Announces It’s Bringing Back Firing Squads for Executions

Acting Attorney ​General Todd Blanche released a report on Friday reviving the use of firing squads, electrocution, and gas asphyxiation as ways of executing federal prisoners sentenced to death.

Trump brought back the federal death penalty at the end of his first term and has promised to resume capital punishment this time around as well, a promise Blanche’s report appears to fulfill.

“Among the actions taken are readopting the lethal injection protocol utilized during ​the first Trump Administration, expanding the protocol to include additional manners of ​execution such as the firing squad, and streamlining internal processes to expedite death penalty cases,” read Blanche’s report.

Blanche, who became acting attorney general following Pam Bondi’s ouster, has not been confirmed by the U.S. Senate for the role and previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer – a conflict of interest vehemently condemned by Trump’s critics as counter to the norms and purpose of the Justice Department.

Trump brought back the federal death penalty at the end of his first term, executing 13 prisoners – the first federal executions in some 20 years.

MAGA influencers were quick to celebrate Blanch’s announcement.

“HELL YES! The Trump DOJ is officially bringing back to FIRING SQUAD, per Acting AG Todd Blanche,” wrote Nick Sortor, adding, “Great call.”

Laura Loomer crowed, “Death by Firing Squad is BACK!”

🚨 HELL YES! The Trump DOJ is officially bringing back to FIRING SQUAD, per Acting AG Todd Blanche The Department is looking to “streamline the process for seeking death sentences,” Blanche said Great call 👏 pic.twitter.com/T7voZuSccF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 24, 2026

Death by Firing Squad is BACK! The Department of Justice on Friday directed the Bureau of Prisons to expand death penalty protocols to include pentobarbital injections and firing squads as part of broader actions to strengthen the federal death penalty. pic.twitter.com/0oSGSs9Rfl — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 24, 2026

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