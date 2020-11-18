New York Governor Andrew Cuomo snapped at a reporter on Wednesday for asking about New York City schools closing, minutes before the announcement came that they’re being closed.

Upon being told parents are confused, Cuomo said, “They’re not confused, you’re confused.”

The governor received a fair amount of blowback on social media for going off like that:

Cuomo is trying to humiliate a reporter … who asked whether NYC schools would be open tomorrow Minutes later, NYC schools chancellor announces schools will be closed tomorrow https://t.co/7q5LIkvg64 — Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) November 18, 2020

Cuomo is taking an incredibly combative tone with @JimmyVielkind and @jessemckinley for reasons I do not understand. https://t.co/PNbWATLCJZ — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) November 18, 2020

.@NYGovCuomo ought not lecture a reporter about his tone and then yell at him. Reporters ask questions, and the governor — who works for the people — should just provide answers. This was a shameful performance, in my opinion. #JustAnswerTheQuestions pic.twitter.com/U0AdQQ8nnq — Michael Wooten (@wgrzMichael) November 18, 2020

Great to see the governor belittling a reporter asking an honest question about whether NYC public schools will be open tomorrow. “They’re not confused. You’re confused,” Cuomo says of parents. — Bob Hardt (@bobhardt) November 18, 2020

Gov. Cuomo flipping out on a reporter is extremely on brand for him, just with a new target so people are actually noticing. He is bad at leadership and it would be nice if everyone could pay attention to that now. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 18, 2020

This as Cuomo wrote a book about leadership in a pandemic before the pandemic ever ended. https://t.co/myQ3FVCsvj — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) November 18, 2020

While @JimmyVielkind's "tone" is perhaps "obnoxious and offensive" at other times, he is a great reporter asking, in that moment, an important question that Cuomo just didn't want to answer. — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) November 18, 2020

glad this guy got lionized and a book deal! https://t.co/hXdCCbbsE2 — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) November 18, 2020

The springtime lionization of this guy continues to age horridly https://t.co/pouXVgGwt3 — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) November 18, 2020

MY BOYS ARE SITTING IN THEIR CLASSROOMS RIGHT NOW AND I DEMAND TO KNOW WHAT THE FUCKING PLAN IS RIGHT DAMN NOW. — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) November 18, 2020

"I don't really care what you think," Cuomo tells reporters saying they think parents are confused about the school closing plans. https://t.co/2Hmf0izkyO — Bill Mahoney (@mahoneyw) November 18, 2020

Got news for you @NYGovCuomo, everyone is confused & if they are it’s your job to explain it. https://t.co/7UGYHbJhQN — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) November 18, 2020

Cuomo continues to provide comfort and clarity through his calm, measured press conferences https://t.co/5sbQGdiAAC — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) November 18, 2020

Heroic Governor screams at journalists asking basic questions regarding pandemic about which Heroic Governor is currently on a victory lap book tour… https://t.co/T4Sm9zNO3j — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 18, 2020

Cuomo doesn’t come out of this looking so good either. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) November 18, 2020

