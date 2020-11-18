comScore

Cuomo Slammed for Snapping at Reporter Over NYC Schools Question: ‘Shameful Performance’

By Josh FeldmanNov 18th, 2020, 3:34 pm

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo snapped at a reporter on Wednesday for asking about New York City schools closing, minutes before the announcement came that they’re being closed.

Upon being told parents are confused, Cuomo said, “They’re not confused, you’re confused.”

The governor received a fair amount of blowback on social media for going off like that:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: