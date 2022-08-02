Dan Bongino Rages at Eric Greitens as Trump’s All-Eric Endorsement Causes Chaos in MAGA World

As Donald Trump sows confusion over who he wants to win the Missouri Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, Dan Bongino launched an online campaign against one of the Erics the former president may — or may not — have endorsed.

When Trump announced his thoughts on the Missouri contest Monday night, he called for the election of “a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate.” Former Missouri governor Eric Greitens and state attorney general Eric Schmitt both happen to be running in the race, but instead of outright choosing between the two, Trump essentially gave a non-endorsement by announcing his support for “Eric” with no elaboration on which one.

“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections,” Trump declared. “I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Both Erics rushed to celebrate Trump’s “endorsement” despite its ambiguousness making it virtually null and void for the sake of the primary. Bongino noticed Greitens’ Twitter post celebrating Trump’s announcement, and the Fox News host and conservative commentator made it clear he’s not in favor of this:

“Nope. Not a chance in hell,” Bongino tweeted. “Flush that seat down the toilet if Greitens wins.”

Nope. Not a chance in hell. Flush that seat down the toilet if Greitens wins. https://t.co/lmbKK5AUoj — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 1, 2022

Bongino went on from there by promoting Schmitt’s campaign ads while telling his followers “PLEASE, do not vote for Greitens.”

This is the guy. Period. 👇🏻 https://t.co/1XBJFygux1 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 1, 2022

If you listen to any of my shows you know that I generally stay out of primaries. But this is different. PLEASE, do not vote for Greitens. Trust me on this. Please. I can’t emphasize this using strong enough English words. https://t.co/lmbKK5AUoj — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 1, 2022

He subsequently called “bullsh*t” on Greitens, calling the former governor a “fraud” for claiming to have received a call of support from Trump himself.

Bullshit. Read the endorsement. This dude is a FRAUD. https://t.co/I5rvaEI6FQ — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 2, 2022

Greitens was likely speaking of the Trump call described by Politico where the former president reportedly called Grietens with the news of his endorsement. Trump made a similar call to Schmitt, but didn’t tell either Eric that he was also endorsing the other. This ambiguousness created by Trump leaves the Republican base to divide itself and fight it out to see which Eric will be the Republican nominee for the Senate.

As time went on, online news commentator Ron Filipkowski snarked at the “Trump Unity,” noting Schmitt retweeted one of Bongino’s tweets raging at Greitens.

Bongino didn’t like that. Not one bit.

“Another lib dipshit easily confused when he finds out that Republicans actually think for themselves, and aren’t robotic automatons like his Democrat masters,” Bongino seethed.

Another lib dipshit easily confused when he finds out that Republicans actually think for themselves, and aren’t robotic automatons like his Democrat masters. 👇🏻 https://t.co/NfzcHTMMQD — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 2, 2022

