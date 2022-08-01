Trump Endorses ‘ERIC’ In Controversial GOP Primary, Prompting Both Leading Candidates Named Eric to Celebrate

Former President Donald Trump apparently did not want to choose an ‘Eric’ in the Missouri GOP primary for the U.S. Senate.

The race features two leading candidates, both named Eric. Eric Schmitt, the current attorney general, is leading in the polls and is being challenged by former Gov. Eric Greitens who has stirred controversy with ads that appeared to hype political violence.

“There is a BIG Election in the Great State of Missouri, and we must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military and Great Veterans, together with having a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border,” Trump wrote in a statement, beginning his endorsement in typical fashion.

“We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country. I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump concluded, noting his non-endorsement in the race.

Naturally, both Schmitt and Greitens immediately boasted on Twitter that Trump endorsed them.

🚨ENDORSEMENT—PRESIDENT TRUMP🚨I’m grateful for President Trump’s endorsement. As the only America First candidate who has actually fought for election integrity, border security & against the Left’s indoctrination of our kids—I’ll take that fight to the Senate to SAVE AMERICA! — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) August 1, 2022

Honored to have the support of President Trump! We will MAGA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NljSJqEQG5 — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) August 1, 2022

Greitens, who resigned in disgrace in 2017 as governor amid sexual harassment and campaign finance irregularities, initially led in the polls, but Schmitt opened a lead in July. The primary vote will be held on August 2nd.

Bryan Lowry, the politics editor for the Kansas City Star, commented on the non-endorsement, saying, “Trump endorses “ERIC” without saying whether it’s Greitens or Schmitt. A truly bizarre ending to the battle of Erics.”

Trump endorses “ERIC” without saying whether it’s Greitens or Schmitt. A truly bizarre ending to the battle of Erics. pic.twitter.com/FTIBWsZG5r — Bryan Lowry (@BryanLowry3) August 1, 2022

Update: This post was updated and the headline was changed to report both Greitens and Schmitt celebrated Trump’s statement endorsing “ERIC.”

