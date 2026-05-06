Trump Reportedly Backed Off Hormuz Plan After Angry Response From Allies

President Donald Trump paused his operation to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz after backlash from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies, according to U.S. officials.

The president announced the pause on Tuesday evening on Truth Social, claiming it would last for “a short period of time” while the U.S. pursued a “Complete and Final Agreement” with Iran. The move came just a day after “Project Freedom” began on Monday, following Trump’s Sunday announcement that the U.S. Navy would help “guide” ships of “neutral and innocent bystanders” safely through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” the president wrote.

But two U.S. officials told NBC News that the president’s reversal was actually triggered by Saudi Arabia, after the country’s leadership was angered by Trump’s surprise Sunday announcement of the initiative. The country retaliated by telling the U.S. it would no longer allow U.S. military aircraft to use the Prince Sultan Airbase or fly through Saudi Arabian airspace while conducting “Project Freedom.”

Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke via phone but were unable to resolve the dispute. The president then paused his new military action. Qatar was also reportedly surprised by Trump’s announcement, speaking with the U.S. president only after “Project Freedom” began.

A Saudi source told NBC News that Trump and bin Salman “have been in touch regularly,” while Saudi officials were also in contact with the president, Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Central Command, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“The problem with that premise is that things are happening quickly in real time,” the Saudi source told NBC News when asked whether Trump’s Sunday announcement caught Saudi leaders by surprise. The source said Saudi Arabia was “very supportive of the diplomatic efforts” by Pakistan in conducting talks to end the conflict.

In answer to a question about the surprise of some Gulf leaders over “Project Freedom,” a White House official said in a statement that “regional allies were notified in advance.” However, a Middle East diplomat claimed that “The U.S. made an announcement and then coordinated with us,” though they noted that Omanis “were not upset or angry.”

“Project Freedom’s” brief stint saw a total of four ships through the Strait on Monday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a Tuesday Pentagon briefing that two commercial vessels were escorted successfully through the passage by the U.S. military. Monday also saw Iran attack U.S.-escorted ships and U.S. Navy vessels, in addition to launching strikes on the United Arab Emirates, which continued on Tuesday.

Fox News’ Bret Baier said after a Wednesday call with Trump that the president was “optimistic” about the deal currently being negotiated between the U.S. and Iran, reinforcing similar reporting that claims the two parties are close to entering into more serious peace talks.

Axios Global Affairs Correspondent Barak Ravid reported on Wednesday, citing two administration officials, that the White House believes it’s “getting close to an agreement with Iran on the one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war and set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations,” a framework that some MAGA allies have denounced as not going far enough.

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