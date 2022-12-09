‘Demand Answers’: Twitter Reacts After Journalist Grant Wahl Dies Suddenly at World Cup in Qatar

Tributes poured in on Twitter Friday night after news broke that U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Eric Wahl shared news of his brother’s death during an emotional video he posted on Instagram. He said he felt his brother’s death was suspicious. The reporter made international news last month after he wore a rainbow shirt to a match between the U.S. and Wales – and was detained.

Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” pic.twitter.com/TvSGThMYq8 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

The reporter was active on Twitter in the hours before he passed away. The Associated Press reported he had been diagnosed with a suspected case of bronchitis. He collapsed while covering a match between Argentina and the Netherlands:

U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in the media tribune at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said, and the reporters later were told that Wahl had died.

Wahl was remembered on Twitter for his long career, but some of those who honored him demanded answers about his death, given Qatar’s stance against LGBTQ rights.

RIP Grant Wahl, everyone should demand answers. — Ben Peck (@TheBenPeck) December 10, 2022

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

This is bonechilling. I hope the authorities will do an autopsy. Wahl had received death threats in Qatar after he was detained for wearing a rainbow shirt to cover the World Cup. https://t.co/CvVzD9FINZ — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) December 10, 2022

Absolutely gutted for Grant Wahl and his family right now… He deserved better💔 — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl has been the voice I’ve turned to for US Soccer coverage for years and his commitment to accountability for the global soccer community has been so important — John Wagoner (@jwagonersports) December 10, 2022

So sad to hear about the passing of Grant Wahl.

Just terrible news.

More than a great journalist. He was a wonderful man. Loved and respected by everyone.

Condolences to his friends and family. — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) December 10, 2022

Reading every story about how Grant Wahl was so helpful and so nice to every young writer, and realizing he won’t be here to cover the next World Cup in the US, it’s just devastating. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 10, 2022

I’m grieving for Grant Wahl, a journalist and person whom I admired very much. What the hell happened? — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) December 10, 2022

The World Cup should have been in the United States. Six months ago. And Grant Wahl should be alive right now. Blast FIFA into the sun. — Mike Davis is a union guy 🌊 (@byMikeDavis) December 10, 2022

This is crazy stuff. Wahl's final story, published yesterday, was about the death of migrant workers in Qatar during the World Cup. Earlier in the tournament he was detained for wearing a LGBTQ shirt in support of his gay brother. His brother CONVINCED foul play was involved. https://t.co/hMd3V9BeQu — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) December 10, 2022

Never met Grant Wahl. Definitely a fan of his work. Great respect for his willingness to speak out on a variety of topics.

A sad day for sports media. — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 10, 2022

I was asked as an undergrad “whose career in journalism would you most like to emulate?” Without hesitation, I said Grant Wahl. You can imagine how happy I was to meet him a month ago at the USMNT roster reveal in Brooklyn. He was respectful & kind. Can’t believe he’s gone. RIP. — Eric Blum (@ByEricBlum) December 10, 2022

He said to call any time. I never did; didn’t want to abuse the generosity. Story isn’t worth much obv; bigger picture=circumstances around Wahl’s death. But I didnt need more than that hour to sense he was a good dude. He didnt need that long to earn me as a fan for good. (ctnd) — Brett Fera (@brettfera) December 10, 2022

RIP Grant Wahl, who introduced us to so many future stars throughout his career and was the best soccer writer out there, to me. In addition to LeBron and others, Kevin Durant's first SI cover story was written by Grant: https://t.co/A7zOSkqDc2 pic.twitter.com/XoMVlre07L — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) December 10, 2022

Over a decade ago, when @bosborne17 and I were launching the soccer mag Striker, Grant Wahl reached out, out of the blue, to ask how he could help. He ended up writing in every issue, for basically nothing, to help us, and to help soccer. So sad to hear of his passing. 💙 — Lang Whitaker (@langwhitaker) December 10, 2022

And this goes without saying, I’d hope, but there needs to be a serious, credible, thorough investigation into what killed Grant Wahl. And *if* there was any foul play, at the very least it needs to be the end of awarding major sporting events to inhumane authoritarian regimes. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) December 10, 2022

My God man… rest in paradise Grant Wahl 🕊️ — Avatar Randall (@randalIwilliams) December 10, 2022

