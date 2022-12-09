‘Demand Answers’: Twitter Reacts After Journalist Grant Wahl Dies Suddenly at World Cup in Qatar
Tributes poured in on Twitter Friday night after news broke that U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
Eric Wahl shared news of his brother’s death during an emotional video he posted on Instagram. He said he felt his brother’s death was suspicious. The reporter made international news last month after he wore a rainbow shirt to a match between the U.S. and Wales – and was detained.
The reporter was active on Twitter in the hours before he passed away. The Associated Press reported he had been diagnosed with a suspected case of bronchitis. He collapsed while covering a match between Argentina and the Netherlands:
U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in the media tribune at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said, and the reporters later were told that Wahl had died.
Wahl was remembered on Twitter for his long career, but some of those who honored him demanded answers about his death, given Qatar’s stance against LGBTQ rights.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com