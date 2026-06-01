Piers Morgan twisted the knife amid conservative pundit Ben Shapiro‘s declining viewership as he claimed Shapiro has “gone very quiet” due to his “seriously damaged” business.

Recent reports suggest that Shapiro’s media empire is in a sharp decline or collapsing altogether.

The Daily Wire, the news outlet he founded in 2015, laid off 13 percent of its staff in the first few months of 2026. His personal YouTube channel has lost an estimated 30,000 followers in the last 30 days alone.

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly joined Morgan on a new episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, released Monday, as the two scorched Shapiro and his ally, Fox’s Mark Levin.

Kelly slammed the Trump administration’s war with Iran, citing increasing disapproval for the campaign among Americans in new polls, name-dropping her public adversary, Levin, in the process:

To the extent we have regime change [in Iran], we’ve gone from radical to extremely radical and a group of people that understands that they don’t have to bargain with us at all, that the pain we’re withstanding is worse than the pain they’re withstanding and that we’re more likely to bend the knee before they are because they see the numbers over here that 70 percent of the American populace does not like this war and it’s up in the 90s when you ask who is opposed to ground troops. So, while Mark Levin would really like us to send boots on the ground over there and to have, I don’t know how many aircraft carriers over in the Strait of Hormuz patrolling it forever, he’s in a growingly small cabal. And President Trump, while he continues to tell us to “watch Mark Levin’s show” and “Mark Levin defines who’s MAGA and who’s not,” understands that that’s a very small group.

Morgan quickly picked up on the mention of Levin as an opportunity to bring Shapiro into the fold and point out his narrowing audience:

A person who’s gone very quiet is Ben Shapiro, our friend who loved to whack us for our supposed terrible positions on all this, but he’s gone very quiet because his own business is now getting seriously damaged and people running away from watching his show because they know the narrative he’s been putting out there has been proven in front of our eyes to be incredibly unsuccessful and actually working out the exact opposite to how he assured us it would happen.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!