Soccer Reporter Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar, Was Detained at World Cup for Wearing a Rainbow Shirt

American soccer reporter Grant Wahl died Friday while covering the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, according to multiple reports and social media posts from his wife and brother.

No cause of death is available, but the 48-year-old was active on Twitter in the hours leading up to his death.

Wahl grabbed headlines before the U.S. Men’s National Team faced Wales on Nov. 21 after he wore a rainbow shirt to the game. The reporter said he was told the LGBTQ symbolism was not permitted.

“Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales,” he tweeted. “’You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.’”

Eric Wahl posted on social media his brother had passed away, stating he suspects foul play. Eric, who noted he is gay, said in a short video posted online his brother wore the shirt to support him overseas.

“My name is Eric Wahl,” he said in a video shared by Jack Settleman of Snapback Sports. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay,”

“I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup,” Eric Wahl added in an emotional video. “My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.”

Settleman wrote, “Absolutely bone chilling stuff… Soccer journalist Grant Wahl who was kicked out of a stadium in QATAR for this shirt has reportedly collapsed and passed away during the Argentina game today.

The reporter said he pulled Eric Wahl’s video from Instagram.

Wahl’s wife posted she was in “complete shock” while she shared a statement from U.S. Soccer.

