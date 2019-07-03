Democratic Congressman Dan Lipinski Shows Off His Nike Boycott

Illinois Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski showed off his Nike boycott to Twitter in light of the company’s decision to pull its Betsy Ross flag sneakers.

“I’m sitting here working. Notice I’m not wearing Nikes, nor will I anytime soon,” Lipinski tweeted Tuesday night along with a photo of his New Balance sneakers.

Lipinski is of a dying breed of centrist Democrats; he is a member of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition and is pro-life. He is known to have one of the more conservative voting records in Congress.

The Airmax 1 USA sneakers had stitched on the heel 13 stars to represent the 13 colonies, in the original American flag design of Betsy Ross. After Collin Kaepernick said he found that flag offensive Nike pulled the shoes and ask retailers who already had them in stock to send them back.

Kaepernick, the former NFL player who has a sponsorship deal with Nike, raised concerns that the Revolutionary War era flag was an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery.

Other politicians has also groaned about Nike’s decision. Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey vowed to withdraw all financial incentives his state had offered the company to open a plant there, tweeting that he was “embarrassed for Nike.” He said that Nike “has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism.

