‘I’m Gonna Say It’: Adam Mockler Fires Back at ‘Big A**hole’ Scott Jennings

Frequent CNN NewsNight guest Adam Mockler hit back at network commentator Scott Jennings, calling him “a big a**hole.”

Last week, Jennings authored a viral moment while verbally jousting with Mockler, whose hand Jennings apparently felt was too close.

On Thursday’s edition of NewsNight, Mockler went after Jennings, a former White House staffer in the George W. Bush administration, for supporting the war in Iran.

“We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with letters ‘I-r-a’ that we are currently failing, that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt,” Mockler said. “I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars. Now this war is failing.”

The exchange deteriorated from there, with Jennings, who compared Mockler to a gnat, telling the MeidasTouch talking head, “Get your f*cking hand out of my face!”

The 23-year-old Mockler appeared on Tuesday’s Cuomo on NewsNation, where Chris Cuomo asked his guest, “Did you know if he was being performative in what he did, or did you think he was really losing it?”

“No, that was a genuine, serious moment,” Mockler replied before saying that during his lifetime, the U.S. “has been at war with some country in the Middle East in one form or another.”

He then pivoted back to Jennings:

And when it comes to Scott Jennings, I sat with him at this same table, that same table week after week after week and then listen to him lie about the timelines of the war, not bound to any sort of facts or even decorum. He’s a big a**hole that show. I’m gonna say it. He’s the one who is constantly smug and condescending. That’s his entire bit. So, for this to blow up because I give him the energy that he gives other people just blows my mind in my opinion. And I hope that’s understandable.

Watch above via NewsNation.

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