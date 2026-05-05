Republican Candidate Denies Maligning Opponent Before Caving: ‘I Probably Did Say That’

A Republican candidate for governor of California relented during Tuesday’s debate after he denied using a certain word to malign his GOP opponent.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco was one of seven gubernatorial candidates to participate in the debate, and one of two Republicans. California does not have party primaries, but rather one primary with candidates of all parties. The top two vote-getters advance to November’s general election.

The other Republican in the primary is former Fox News host Steve Hilton, an immigrant from the U.K., where he served as an aide to former Prime Minister David Cameron.

During Tuesday’s debate, CNN host and moderator Kaitlan Collins asked Bianco about past comments regarding Hilton.

Here is the incredible exchange in its entirety:

COLLINS: You’ve actually had some harsh words for your fellow Republican on the stage tonight. You’ve called him, quote, “unethical” and “dishonest” and said that he is trying to, quote, “manipulate Californians” and quote, “swindled his way into the Republican side.” Are you saying that you don’t think Republican voters can trust Mr. Hilton? BIANCO: I, well, I will tell you, I don’t know where that came from. I would tell you in my entire life, I don’t think I’ve used the word ‘swindle.’ So I don’t know if you were quoting something or if you were saying that– if you were saying that. COLLINS: It’s a quote from you to The Atlantic. BIANCO: No. I don’t I’ve never used the word ‘swindle.’ Have I have Steve and I disagreed? Absolutely, we have. Have we had our um, quite big disagreements and battles in this election because he’s running his campaign. I’m running mine and– COLLINS: But you’re denying that you said these quotes? BIANCO: No, I’m saying that I don’t know where that came from. I would never, I would never use the word ‘swindled.’ But the context, yes, I have said that. It’s unethical. I’m the only person up here that their entire existence in their job revolves around honesty, integrity, and leadership. I’m the only one. Right now lying can get me removed from my job– COLLINS: Can I just clarify– BIANCO: –unlike what they’re saying. COLLINS: –with you? Because this says it’s from an interview with KBAK that happened in April of this year, where you said he’s trying to figure out how he can “manipulate Californians to put him in this position at a time when we know that California Democrats have failed and we are going to vote for a Republican governor, and he has swindled his way into the Republican side, even though he’s not.” BIANCO: I probably did say that. I didn’t use the word swindled, whatever it was. But that context, I will agree with that 100%. COLLINS: So you– BIANCO: I do believe that. COLLINS: Ok, so you you did say the quote? BIANCO: Sure.

Watch above via CNN.

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