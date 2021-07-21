A doctor in Alabama delivered a harrowing account of her work with critically ill coronavirus patients, offering solemn insights into the emotional toll that comes from working with those who are near death.

Brytney Cobia, a doctor working at the Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, gave an interview to Alabama Local News describing how she and her colleagues have worked frantically to save lives over the past 18 months. As Cobia reflected on the wave of death and tragedy she witnessed before vaccines became available, the outlet noted that Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, and Covid cases are surging there again because of the highly-contagious delta variant.

The interview with Cobia comes on the heels of the doctor’s highly-emotional Facebook post about her efforts to encourage people to go get vaccinated. In it, she included a somber anecdote about her experience with seriously ill, young patients who’ve asked her to vaccinate them on the brink of death, even though there’s not enough time for it to save them.

I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections. One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late. A few days later when I call time of death, I hug their family members and I tell them the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated and encourage everyone they know to do the same. They cry. And they tell me they didn’t know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They thought because they had a certain blood type or a certain skin color they wouldn’t get as sick. They thought it was ‘just the flu’. But they were wrong. And they wish they could go back. But they can’t. So they thank me and they go get the vaccine. And I go back to my office, write their death note, and say a small prayer that this loss will save more lives.

Cobia also told AL.com about her own battle with the coronavirus, and how “tired and emotionally drained and cynical” she and her colleagues have become from the strain of treating the pandemic. She also spoke about the thoughts and emotions that come into her mind while attending to those who haven’t been vaccinated.

“All you really see is their fear and their regret,” she said. “And even though I may walk into the room thinking, ‘Okay, this is your fault, you did this to yourself,’ when I leave the room, I just see a person that’s really suffering.”

