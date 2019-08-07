CNN’s Don Lemon opened his show with a stinging indictment of President Donald Trump’s numerous attempts at refocusing his response to the recent mass shootings back onto himself: “It’s not about you. It’s not about YOU. For once!”

The CNN host started off by highlighting a “tone deaf” Tweet by the president’s social media adviser, Don Scavino Jr., who characterized the response to shooting victims being consoled by Trump more like giddy fans attending one of his campaign rallies. “The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital, which was all caught on video,” Scavino Tweeted as Air Force One flew from the first to the second mass murder scene.

..The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital, which was all caught on video. They all loved seeing their great President! — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) August 7, 2019

“A rock star? How can you boast about that in this context?” Lemon said with evident disgust. “It would be hard to be more tone deaf than that, more insensitive, right?”

“Wrong.”

Lemon then played a clip of Trump lying and attacking Ohio Democrats as “dishonest people” while standing in the El Paso Emergency Operations Center after having visited victims of that city’s shooting. As he departed, Trump also took time out to blast Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro on Twitter, who he said “makes a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth.” Castro drew heavy criticism on Wednesday when he notably Tweeted out the names of some of Trump’s Texas donors, saying their money is “fueling a campaign of hate.”

“It’s not about you. It’s not about YOU. For once! At least today,” Lemon said, almost pleading with the president. “We know it’s all about this president. Especially when he’s aggrieved, his feelings hurt by things he saw on TV. So when the president had a chance to speak publicly on this sad day in El Paso, a city in mourning, after a racist mass murder. He used his time to brag about himself and trash some Democrats.”

Later, Lemon played video of people panicking at several false alarms about mass shootings in Utah, Virginia, and in New York City’s Times Square. “Americans are scared. They’re frightened of out of control deadly gun violence,” he said. “And President Trump seems tone deaf about it. To the point where his priorities were to defend himself, to attack others. And also get in some remarks about Dayton and El Paso, the victims and the heroes. The people who the whole day should have been about.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com