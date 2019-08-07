President Donald Trump visited Texas and Ohio on Wednesday following the mass shootings in those states. But on his way to and from those sites, he couldn’t stop attacking rival politicians from Texas and Ohio.

Moments after boarding Air Force One and departing El Paso Wednesday, Trump swiped at Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) who, on Tuesday, came under heavy criticism for tweeting a list of president’s donors in his district. In a tweet misspelling the congressman’s name as “Juaquin,” Trump went after both the Texas representative and his twin brother — presidential candidate Julian Castro.

“I don’t know who Juaquin Castro is other than the lesser brother of a failed presidential candidate (1%) who makes a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth. Juaquin is not the man that his brother is, but his brother, according to most, is not much. Keep fighting Juaquin!

Trump has just left El Paso on his way back to Washington and this is what's on his mind pic.twitter.com/zt6ChaM4Oi — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 8, 2019

Trump, moments later, deleted the original tweet and posted a corrected version with Castro’s name spelled properly.

I don’t know who Joaquin Castro is other than the lesser brother of a failed presidential candidate (1%) who makes a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth. Joaquin is not the man that his brother is, but his brother, according to most, is not much. Keep fighting Joaquin! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

Trump’s original tweet was posted at 8:17 p.m. ET. Just moments earlier, at 8:10, Tucker Carlson covered Castro’s tweet on Fox News.

