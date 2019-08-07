Trump Lies, Doubles Down on Attacks Against Ohio Democrats in El Paso Visit: ‘They’re Very Dishonest People’

During his visit to the El Paso Emergency Operations Center, President Donald Trump doubled down on his attacks against Ohio Democrats Senator Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley: “They shouldn’t be politicking today, I’ve had it with Sherrod Brown.”

Trump was clearly still wounded by the fairly innocuous comments Brown made after Trump’s visit with shooting victims recuperating in a Dayton hospital. Talking about the president, the Ohio Senator said both Trump and the First Lady,”did the right things.” Brown also pointed out that even though some in the hospital told him “they’re not great admirers of [Trump] privately,” they still showed the office of the presidency the respect it deserves.

This apparently triggered Trump into sending out two Tweets while in transit from Dayton to El Paso, the site of the other mass shooting this past weekend. On Twitter, Trump insulted Brown as a “failed Presidential Candidate (0%)” and claimed both Brown and Whaley as having “misrepresented” the visit to the press, a claim that clearly flummoxed the mayor. Earlier in the day, Trump had also blasted former Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden for a speech that he slammed as “Sooo Boring!”

During his walk-through of the El Paso EOC, a reporter asked him question, pointing to Trump’s comments that “today was about healing communities,” but then pointed out that he had attacked several Democratic politicians.

“They shouldn’t be politicking, they shouldn’t be politicking today,” Trump quickly responded. “I’ve had it with Sherrod Brown. He and the mayor, Nan Whaley.”

After briefly recounting his tour of the Dayton hospital and meeting the victims, Trump falsely claimed Brown and Whaley called his visit “inappropriate” as justification for insulting them on Twitter and again in El Paso. “I get on Air Force One, where they do have a lot of televisions, Trump said, “and there they are saying: ‘Well, I don’t know if it was appropriate for the president to be here.’ You know, et cetera, et cetera. The same old line.”

“They’re very dishonest people,” Trump said, right after lying about what the Senator and Mayor said. “And that’s why I think he probably got about zero percent and failed as a presidential candidate.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com