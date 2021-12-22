Dr. Fauci Calls Anti-Vaxxer RFK Jr. a ‘Deeply Disturbed Individual’ After Comments Spark Death Threats

Dr. Anthony Fauci called out vocal anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for the wave of death threats he and his family received following his new book The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.

Fauci spoke at length to Dylan Stableford and Kate Murphy of Yahoo! News Tuesday, a day after Fox News host Jesse Watters made inflammatory remarks to a crowd at a Turning Point USA event. He pinned death threats he faces on comments from the likes of Watters and Kennedy.

From the Yahoo! report:

“It’s very unfortunate because I don’t think he is inherently malicious,” Fauci said of Kennedy in a wide-ranging interview with Yahoo News on Tuesday. “I just think he’s a very disturbed individual.” The former environmental lawyer’s book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” was published last month. “It’s a shame because he comes from such an extraordinarily distinguished family, many members of whom I know personally,” Fauci continued. “I was very close to Sen. Ted Kennedy, who was such an extraordinary person and a real warrior for public health and to have RFK Jr. just spouting things that make absolutely no sense … I’m so sorry that he’s doing that.” Fauci added: “Not just because he’s attacking me — that seems to be the rage among some people — but because ultimately it is going to hurt people.”

RFK, Jr. responded by blaming Fauci for “catastrophic mismanagement” of the pandemic in a statement to Yahoo! and also accused him of “adopting a militarized response to a public health crisis.”

“Dr. Fauci’s belief that, as a government official, he should be immune from criticism is contrary to our nation’s democratic traditions,” he added.

Watch above via Yahoo! News.

