Americans shouldn’t hold their breath for football this year, coronavirus soothsayer Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN in an interview.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta in a Wednesday interview. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

The National Basketball League said it plans to move forward with a “bubble,” which requires the league’s 22 teams to move to Orlando in early July. The bubble will be governed by a 113-page document, which will prohibit players from leaving without permission and bar guests from visiting before the end of August.

The National Football League’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, indicated this month that the NFL is planning to move forward. “We are developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem,” he said. “This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the White House task force, the CDC, infectious disease experts, and other sports leagues.”

Fauci said in April that a second wave of coronavirus in the fall was “inevitable,” though he has recently backtracked on that claim.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]