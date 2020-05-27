White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Wednesday that a second wave of the coronavirus doesn’t have to be “an inevitability” if the proper precautions and measures are taken.

“It’s getting better and better, Jim. I’m feeling better about it as we go by with the weeks that go by, and we see that we’re getting more and more capability of testing,” said Fauci. “The CDC is putting more of a workforce out there to help us do the kinds of identification, isolation, and contact tracing. I feel better and better that we’re capable of doing that.”

“We often talk about the possibility of a second wave, or of an outbreak when you reopen. We don’t have to accept that as an inevitability,” he continued. “Particularly when people start thinking about the fall, I want people to really appreciate that it could happen, but it is not inevitable. If we do the kinds of things that we’re putting in place now, to have the workforce, the system, and the will to do the kinds of things that are the clear and effective identification, isolation and contact tracing, we can prevent this second wave that we’re talking about.”

“If we do it correctly,” he concluded.

Watch above via CNN.

