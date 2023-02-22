Election Crimes Grand Jury Chief Mocks Trump on CNN For Claiming ‘Exoneration’: ‘I’m Not Positive He Read The Right Document’

Grand Jury foreperson Emily Kohrs mocked former President Donald Trump for claiming “total exoneration” in the Georgia election crimes case, saying, “I’m not positive he read the right document.”

Part of the report from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia was released last week, and Kohrs went on a bit of a media blitz Tuesday.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, anchor Kate Bolduan interviewed Kohrs, and while Kohrs was cagey about whether Trump was among the recommendations for indictment, she dropped a lot of heavy hints to that effect.

Among those was her mocking reaction to Trump’sclaim of “total exoneration” when the report was released:

BOLDUAN: You know, Donald Trump put out a statement last week about

the partial report that the judge did release, the pages that he did. And the way that he described it is he said that, yet your report means total exoneration for him, is how he put it in his statement.

What’s your reaction to that, Emily?

KOHRS: I did see that today, which was fascinating. I’m not positive he read the right document. But I will say that if what he is talking about was our statement where we indicated that there was no evidence of widespread vote fraud or — widespread vote fraud in the Georgia 2020 election, that might’ve been what he meant?

Other than that, I’m not positive what he meant by that. I’d be interested to know.

BOLDUAN: I’m sure we will hear more from him after it all comes out.

You know, the portion of the final report that has been released, there’s another portion. That part that you just talked about was of great interest to a lot of us. And the other portion that obviously demands a lot of attention is also the portion — and I’ll read this for everyone — where you all wrote, a majority of the grand jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it.

Is perjury the crime that you all believed was — the main crime you all believe was committed?

KOHRS: I wouldn’t say that. I would say that — I would say that it ended up included there because it was less pointed of a suggestion than some of the other things we may have written in the parts of the report the judge chose to keep confidential.

BOLDUAN: Less specific to a person?

KOHRS: Right, right. I would say that we thought it was important to keep it separate as well — okay, I will say that I thought it was important to keep it separate as well, at least in my opinion, not anybody else’s but mine, that there’s a difference between the crimes we were called to investigate and crimes that were committed in the room.