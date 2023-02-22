WATCH: CNN and NBC Reporters Ask Election Crimes Grand Jury Chief Point-Blank ‘Did You Recommend Charges Against Trump?’

Grand Jury foreperson Emily Kohrs was asked point-blank if the election crimes probe recommended indicting Former President Donald Trump.

Part of the report from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia was released last week, and Kohrs went on a bit of a media blitz Tuesday to reveal pretty much what the report already said.

But in a pair of TV interviews, she was asked the question that’s top of mind for pretty much anyone who has been following the investigation: what about Trump?

Kohrs gave her first TV interview to Blayne Alexander of NBC News, and stuck to what could be extrapolated from the report, which references redacted sections that list multiple recommendations for indictments on multiple crimes. On the subject of Trump, Kohrs was cagey:

EMILY KOHRS: It’s not a short list. BLAYNE ALEXANDER: So we’re talking about more than a dozen people. EMILY KOHRS: I would say that, yes. BLAYNE ALEXANDER: Are these recognizable names, names that people would know? EMILY KOHRS: There are certainly names that you would recognize. Yes. BLAYNE ALEXANDER: She would not say whether that includes the former president, but did say this. EMILY KOHRS: I don’t think that there are any giant plot twists coming. I don’t think that there are any like giant. “That’s not the way I expected this to go at all!” I, I don’t think that’s in store for anyone.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, anchor Kate Bolduan interviewed Kohrs, and got a slightly more tantalizing answer to the Trump question:

KOHRS: I think if you look at the page numbers of the report, there’s about six pages in the middle that got cut out. Allow for spacing, it’s not a short list. BOLDUAN: Not a short list. I mean, when it comes to 75 witnesses, it’s not — I assume, of course, it’s not 75 people. Would you characterize it as 20-ish people? KOHRS: I can’t say I counted. BOLDUAN: Okay. More than a dozen, though, I think I had heard you say in another interview? KOHRS: I believe so. That’s probably a good assumption. BOLDUAN: The name that everyone wants to know about is former President Trump. KOHRS: Of course. BOLDUAN: Do you recommend charges against Donald Trump? KOHRS: I really don’t want to share something that the judge made a conscious decision not to share. I will tell you that it was a process where we heard his name a lot. We definitely heard a lot about former President Trump, and we definitely discussed him a lot in the room. And I will say that when this list comes out, you wouldn’t — there are no major plot twists waiting for you. BOLDUAN: It’s interesting — that just raises more questions.

