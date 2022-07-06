Fulton County DA ‘Absolutely’ Not Ruling Out Hauling Trump Before Grand Jury in Criminal Election Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she “absolutely” isn’t ruling out issuing a subpoena for former President Donald Trump to appear before a criminal grand jury.

Willis made news this week when high-profile subpoenas were served to former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before the special grand jury investigating Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia. Graham has said he will fight the subpoena.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander, DA Willis was asked about the possibility of subpoenaing Trump himself:

And in a portion of the interview aired on MSNBC, Alexander also asked “Could we expect to possibly see additional subpoenas from people in former President Trump’s inner circle, or Trump associates?”

“Yes,” Willis replied.

“Are we talking about family members? Are we talking about former White House officials?” Alexander asked.

“I mean, we’ll just have to see where the investigation leads us,” Willis said. “But I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game. This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious, is very important work. And we’re going to do our due diligence in making sure that we look at all aspects of the case. And so all you see is a prosecutor doing their due diligence.”

On Jan. 2, days before the attack on the Capitol, Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to pressure him to “find” 11,780 votes, a call that was caught on tape.

