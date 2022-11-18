Elon Musk Polls Twitter Users on Whether Trump’s Account Should Be Reinstated

Elon Musk polled his 116 Twitter followers Friday regarding whether he should reinstate the account of former President Donald Trump.

During a day when Twitter users grappled with worries the platform might shut down at any moment, Musk posed a question: should Trump be welcomed back?

As of 11 p.m. ET, a majority of those who answered the poll said they wanted Trump back on Twitter by a margin of 55.7% to 44.3%.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk followed the poll with a Latin phrase that is loosely translated to “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Vox Populi, Vox Dei — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

On tweeter commented, “With 116.6 million followers, your polls are starting to become statistically significant. What if Twitter had an “All Users” poll that you could push to every single twitter account to find out what the entire network is thinking, with no particular adverse selection?”

Musk responded, “When polls are about a significant question, even those who don’t follow me tend to hear about it. That said, I agree with the idea of an all-user poll. Should also be an all-user by country poll.”

When polls are about a significant question, even those who don’t follow me tend to hear about it. That said, I agree with the idea of an all-user poll. Should also be an all-user by country poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk’s apparent weighing of whether to reinstate Trump came hours after he lifted permanent bans for some prominent accounts. Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, and the conservative satirical news site The Babylon Bee were all back online Friday.

Trump previously said he would never come back to Twitter. Now that he is running for president, it is unclear if he would change his mind about posting exclusively to his own platform.

The former president was kicked off Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

