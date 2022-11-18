JUST IN: Elon Musk Reinstates Twitter Accounts of Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee

Twitter owner Elon Musk has restored the Twitter accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, prominent psychologist Jordan Peterson and the right-wing satirical news site The Babylon Bee.

Musk announced the moves on Friday in a Twitter thread.

“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet,” he tweeted.

“Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated,” continued Musk, adding that the decision on whether to restore former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account “has not yet been made.” Trump was suspended from Twitter in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Griffin was suspended for mocking Musk. Peterson was suspended for insinuating that transgender male actor Elliot Page is a woman. The Babylon Bee was suspended for calling top Biden HHS official Rachel Levine a man.

“Note, this applies just to the individual tweet, not the whole account,” added Musk.

In its first tweet since being reinstated, The Babylon Bee channeled its inner Musk.

“We’re back. Let that sink in,” they tweeted.

Shortly before closing in on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Musk carried a sink into Twitter headquarters and tweeted “Let that sink in.”

Jordan Peterson also tweeted since being reinstated.

“I’m back. Thanks @elonmusk,” he tweeted but not before congratulating The Babylon Bee for being back on Twitter.

