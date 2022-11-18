‘It’s Cooked’: Twitter Users Sense Doom After Jim Cramer Says He’s ‘Bullish’ on Musk’s Ownership

CNBC’s Jim Cramer shared optimism on the future of Twitter under Elon Musk’s ownership Friday and it convinced many users the end is near.

Musk’s newly-acquired platform navigated a challenging week. The billionaire was rebuffed by employees who chose severance packages over longer hours to steer Twitter in the direction of his vision.

Thursday, it was reported Twitter’s offices were off limits to employees, as Musk worried a rogue worker might sabotage it on the way out. It was reported Friday that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was looking for someone – anyone – to help keep the platform up and running.

Many users spent Thursday penning goodbyes to Twitter as speculation swirled the plug might be pulled without notice. All was working on Friday, and so Cramer said he was feeling “bullish” about its future.

I am not as worried as others that Twitter will suddenly not work… Call me bullish on @elonmusk and his desire to make this better — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) November 18, 2022

Given the market expert’s recent propensity for being wrong, many who came across Cramer’s tweet considered it a death knell:

Oh no my optimism for Twitter is now wavering. https://t.co/XLuvbMQsjN — Austin M. Craig (@austinmcraig) November 18, 2022

This man either put a hex on Twitter or is about to right for the first time in his life. https://t.co/j312YLGDIB — Poptimus Prime (@thepocketgeek) November 19, 2022

Kiss of death right here tbh 😂 https://t.co/3rMfHLVgpw — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) November 18, 2022

Ok, that's the fire alarm, everybody out https://t.co/IaoJcOiGQA — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 18, 2022

Dammit this app is fucked https://t.co/yMkWmco0jd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 18, 2022

Oh, man, this isn’t good…. Been nice knowing you all… you know where to find me. https://t.co/9kjAP1I6QF — The Rational Walk (@rationalwalk) November 19, 2022

JIM, PLEASE STOP MAKING CALLS ON THINGS I LIKE https://t.co/gWI0Bt2Q46 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 19, 2022

Cramer just gave Twitter the kiss of death. R.I.P https://t.co/twIzOJDXtj — Pierre (@ofcharacter_) November 19, 2022

So now we know how it’s gonna go 😆 https://t.co/ZgKqHnRlif — Vijay (@vijaythinks) November 19, 2022

this is the first actual evidence that Twitter might be going bye bye https://t.co/anfVxk3xNE — Jerry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 (@JerryDunleavy) November 18, 2022

Oh crap. Bye guys! https://t.co/qA4C3EhWS6 — Peter Hague PhD (@peterrhague) November 19, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com