‘It’s Cooked’: Twitter Users Sense Doom After Jim Cramer Says He’s ‘Bullish’ on Musk’s Ownership
CNBC’s Jim Cramer shared optimism on the future of Twitter under Elon Musk’s ownership Friday and it convinced many users the end is near.
Musk’s newly-acquired platform navigated a challenging week. The billionaire was rebuffed by employees who chose severance packages over longer hours to steer Twitter in the direction of his vision.
Thursday, it was reported Twitter’s offices were off limits to employees, as Musk worried a rogue worker might sabotage it on the way out. It was reported Friday that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was looking for someone – anyone – to help keep the platform up and running.
Many users spent Thursday penning goodbyes to Twitter as speculation swirled the plug might be pulled without notice. All was working on Friday, and so Cramer said he was feeling “bullish” about its future.
Given the market expert’s recent propensity for being wrong, many who came across Cramer’s tweet considered it a death knell:
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com