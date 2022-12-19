Elon Musk Seen Snapping a Selfie With Notorious Russian State Propagandist at the World Cup

Twitter CEO Elon Musk grabbed headlines by attending the World Cup Final on Sunday – including for snapping a photo with a notorious Russian state propagandist.

Musk, who has been condemned far and wide for suspending journalists on Twitter, was seen chatting and taking selfies with Nailya Asker-Zade – who has been sanctioned by both the UK and Canada.

“Argentina beat France on penalties in the World Cup final. I agree with Elon Musk’s assessment of the match: ‘A duel in the desert. A better game could not have been wished for.’ I saw how he shared his emotions about what is happening on the field on his Twitter,” Asker-Zade, a host at the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), wrote on Telegram, posting her selfie with Musk. “I also have a lot of bright emotions — I will tell you soon.”

“Asker-Zade, 35, is one of Vladimir Putin’s key allies and is the girlfriend of the despot’s private banker Andrey Kostin, whose business and personal life has also been restricted for his role as Putin’s ‘piggy bank,’” reported the Mirror on Monday, which first reported on the image.

Elon, @elonmusk I hope you didn't know who it was. pic.twitter.com/dvuaVQYS2b — Ivan Zhdanov (@ioannZH) December 19, 2022

“As such, she is associated with two entities (VGTRK and Kostin), both of which is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by carrying on business as a Government of Russia-affiliated entity,” the UK noted while announcing sanctions against Asker-Zade.

Musk was also seen on Sunday palling around with former President Donald Trump’s advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Turkey’s authoritarian leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan and Elon Musk shake hands in Doha during the World Cup Final Match pic.twitter.com/eKqr9sDelD — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) December 18, 2022

Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump’s son in law, Jared Kushner have been spotted at the World Cup final match in Qatar.@elonmusk @jaredkushner @fifaworldcup 📸: @alwoozain pic.twitter.com/a2GibzBYAi — Doha News (@dohanews) December 18, 2022

