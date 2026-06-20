President Donald Trump posted about “NO TOLLS” in the Strait of Hormuz after Iran declared the Strait closed Saturday over renewed fighting by Israel and Hezbollah.

Trump’s 14-point memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran that he signed this week called for an immediate end to fighting in Lebanon. After Hezbollah and Israel accused each other about violating the ceasefire over night, Iran blamed the U.S. for failing to rein in Benjamin Netanyahu’s forces.

In its statement to Iranian State media, Tehran didn’t mention tolls — only that it had once again closed the Strait due to Israel and Hezbollah exchanging fire in Lebanon, killing at least 16.

“There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs,” Trump posted Saturday afternoon, adding, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!!! President DJT”

U.S. Central Command denied the Strait was closed, posting, “Commercial ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz increased June 20 as U.S. forces continued operating in the general area to support freedom of navigation.”

In addition, CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins told reporters, “Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic continues to flow, and U.S. forces are monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case.”

Iran confirmed that it was still sending representatives to Switzerland for peace talks with Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff that are expected to get underway Sunday after they were abruptly canceled earlier in the week.

Iran is demanding that the US “fulfills its commitments,” as laid out in the MOU.

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