Emotional Oath Keeper’s Voice Cracks During Capitol Riot Plea Hearing: ‘It’s Not Going to Get Any Easier’

A Georgia man who was part of an Oath Keepers militia group that stormed the Capitol wept Friday as he pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. While addressing the court, his voice also cracked, according to a report.

ABC News reported Brian Ulrich, 44, was among a group on Jan. 6, 2021 which engaged in seditious activities at the U.S. Capitol.

Ulrich said he and other members of the militia organized on an app called Signal, and they present at the Capitol during the riot. Ulrich was among those charged in the government’s seditious conspiracy cases.

CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane shared an image of some Ulrich’s actives on Jan. 6.

Ulrich is from Georgia. Accused of being part of the “stack #2” mounted by OathKeepers amid the siege. He’s 44 y/o .. and facing federal judge Amit Mehta right now virtually pic.twitter.com/G1gZIkZCle — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 29, 2022

Ulrich pleaded guilty to a felony charge of seditious conspiracy and a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding.

The severity of the charges could have seen Ulrich spend 20 years in prison per charge, and face fines totaling $250,000. The terms of his plea agreement mean he faces between 63-78 months behind bars.

He also agreed to cooperate with the government. Ulrich must testify at trials and before grand juries. He will also interview with investigators in similar cases.

Nine other militia members are headed to trial after each pleaded not guilty.

While Ulrich will not spend decades behind bars, he was still emotional as he spoke remotely to D.C. district judge Amit Mehta.

ABC reported,

Ulrich became emotional, his voice cracking as Mehta described the potential time in prison he could face at sentencing. Mehta at one point asked Ulrich if he wanted to take a break to compose himself. “It’s not going to get any easier,” Ulrich responded.

ABC further reported Ulrich was heard weeping numerous times throughout the proceeding.

After he was asked if he agreed with the terms of his plea agreement, Ulrich told Mehta, “Yes, your honor.”

