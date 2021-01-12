Tuesday marked the first briefing by the FBI and Department of Justice on the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol six days ago.

FBI official Steven D’Antuono said the agency has been working hard “to arrest and charge multiple individuals who took part in the destruction.”

“In six days we have opened over 160 case files and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,’ he said. “We have received more than 100,000 pieces of digital media, which is absolutely fantastic. We are scouring every one for investigative and intelligence leads. We continue to ask for more.”

D’Antuono made it clear to people involved in the riots: “Even if you left D.C., agents from our local field offices will be knocking on your door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol.”

He said some people who were involved in the riots have already come forward to “volunteer about their participation.”

As for the question of what intelligence was there beforehand, D’Antuono said they were aware that people were planning to DC “with intentions to cause violence,” referencing the arrest of the head of the Proud Boys prior to the rally.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C. Michael Sherwin spoke next and went through some of the charges thus far before saying, “This is only the beginning.”

He referenced some of the rioters in particular, including the individual with zip ties, before saying, “The FBI working with the U.S. Attorney’s offices across the country and the crux of those being in D.C., we’re looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy.”

“Our office organized a strike force of very senior national security prosecutors and public corruption prosecutors. Their only marching orders from me are to build seditious and conspiracy charges related to the most heinous acts that occurred in the Capitol,” Sherwin continued. “And these are significant charges that have felonies with prison terms of up to 20 years.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

