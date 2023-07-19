Fan Screams Defense Of Trump When Hannity Asks Why New Charges ‘Don’t Bother’ Him At Town Hall

A fan of ex-President Donald Trump screamed an answer to Fox News host Sean Hannity’s question about the target letter and the new charges Trump may soon face.

On Tuesday night’s edition of Fox News’s Hannity, the host devoted his program to a “Town Hall” event with Trump and a raucous pro-Trump crowd just hours after Trump announced that he’s about to be indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into conduct surrounding the 2020 election.

Hannity wasted no time in asking Trump about the target letter, wondering what it is about Trump that allows him not to be bothered by the news.

Seconds before Trump answered, a member of the audience shouted a response — one which differed greatly from the one Trump gave:

HANNITY: Let me ask you just a basic, fundamental question. You have all of these never-ending attacks. TRUMP: Yes. HANNITY: And you released on TRUTH Social earlier today that they now — that you are a target of this January 6 grand jury. (BOOING) HANNITY: My — my first question to you is, you — it doesn’t seem to bother you, like I think it would bother so many other people. What is it about you that it doesn’t? AUDIENCE MEMBER: HE KNOWS HE’S INNOCENT! TRUMP: No, it bothers me. It bothers me for everybody in this incredible sold-out audience. And it’s a — it bothers you. I got the letter on Sunday night. Think of it. I don’t think they have ever sent a letter on Sunday night. And they’re in a rush because they want to interfere. It’s interference with the election. It’s election interference. Never been done like this in the history of our country. And it’s a disgrace, what’s happening to our country, whether it’s the borders or the elections or kinds of things like this, where the DOJ has become a weapon for the Democrats, an absolute weapon. And it seems that every time my polls — you know, we’re leading by a lot. And we’re leading by a lot in a place called Iowa, a lot. (CHEERING AND APPLAUSE) TRUMP: And not only with the Republicans, but we’re leading against Biden by a tremendous amount. They haven’t seen anything like it. And they feel, I guess, they want to try and demean and diminish and frighten people. But they don’t frighten us, because we’re going to make America great again. That’s all there is. We’re going to make — our country… (CHEERING AND APPLAUSE) TRUMP: Our country, Sean, is a mess. You know it better than anybody. I mean, frankly, your reporting is incredible.

