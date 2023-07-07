JUST IN: Kaitlan Collins Sources Say Trump Criminal Probe Targeting Bonkers Oval Office Meeting

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins scooped that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team is drilling down on the bonkers Oval Office meeting at which, among other things, Trump entertained the idea of declaring martial law to hold on to power.

The reporting team of Collins, Zachary Cohen, Paula Reid, Sara Murray, and Katelyn Polantz dropped a report Thursday night detailing the investigative thread that Smith’s probe is pulling on — namely, the now-infamous December 18, 2020 meeting at which Mike Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and others floated zany and dangerous ideas to Trump.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Collins opened the show by breaking her exclusive reporting on Smith’s ever-expanding probe:

KAITLAN COLLINS, CNN HOST: Good evening. I’m Kaitlan Collins.

And, tonight, we are learning more about what the special counsel, Jack Smith, is zooming in on in what is believed to be the closing stretch of his January 6 investigation. This is exclusive reporting tonight, new reporting on CNN.

Our sources are telling us that Jack Smith and his team have signaled a continued and seemingly renewed interest in what was one of the most chaotic meetings to ever happen inside the Oval Office. This was December 18 in 2020, six weeks after Trump had lost that election, as the lawyer Sidney Powell, Trump’s former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, and the former CEO of Overstock.com floated some of the most desperate suggestions to keep Trump in power.

Martial law was brought up. So was the proposal to have the U.S. military seize voting machines. You may remember hearing about it from the people who were there and later testified before the January 6 congressional committee.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PAT CIPOLLONE, FORMER TRUMP WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL: I was not happy to see the people in the Oval Office.

QUESTION: Explain why.

CIPOLLONE: I don’t think — I don’t think any of these people were providing the president with good advice.

DEREK LYONS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE STAFF SECRETARY: I mean, at times, there were people shouting at each other, hurling insults at each other.

SIDNEY POWELL, FORMER ATTORNEY FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP: Cipollone and Herschmann and whoever the other guy was showed nothing but contempt and disdain of the president.

ERIC HERSCHMANN, FORMER WHITE HOUSE ATTORNEY: I think that it got to the point where the screaming was completely, completely out there.

RUDY GIULIANI, FORMER ATTORNEY FOR PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I’m going to — I’m going to categorically describe it as: “You guys are not tough enough.”

Or maybe I put it another way, “You’re a bunch of (EXPLETIVE DELETED).”

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: Tonight, we are learning that federal investigators are asking about that very meeting. And they have asked several witnesses about it, including Rudy Giuliani when he sat down with them voluntarily last month.

We are told that was in two back-to-back days where Giuliani went before them. He was asked about multiple incidents, but that was one of them. They have also asked about those outsiders that were there, as I noted, Sidney Powell, Mike Flynn, the former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne.

This meeting is also notable because it came four days after members of the Electoral College met in all 50 states to officially cast their ballots, declaring that Joe Biden was indeed the winner. After that chaotic meeting, as it ended late into the evening, that was when Trump sent this tweet about the January 6 rally that was going to happen in just a few weeks, saying it “will be wild.”