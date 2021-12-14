Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Tuesday offered additional text messages from Congressional Republicans she said were sent to former Trump White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot which urged him to ask former President Donald Trump to call of rioters.

“Mr. Meadows received numerous text messages that he has produced without any privilege claim urging President Trump to take action. I read a number of those last night to the nation. Here are a few others from Republican members,” Cheney said.

“It is really bad up here on the Hill,” Cheney read of one message from Jan. 6.

Cheney added another Republican member texted Meadows, “The president needs to stop this ASAP.”

Another person not named by Cheney reached out to Meadows to write, “Fix this now.”

During a meeting of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, Cheney on Monday shared texts provided to the committee by Meadows from three Fox News hosts and Donald Trump Jr. which appealed to him to ask Trump to address those who had breached the Capitol doors. Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Brian Kilmeade each reached out to the White House to express concern that the riot was harming the former president and his ‘legacy.’

Cheney said Hannity texted Meadows, “Can [Trump] make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol.”

Ingraham reportedly sent a message that stated, “Mark, president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

Neither Hannity nor Ingraham mentioned the messages on their respective primetime shows on Monday, while Kilmeade and Fox & Friends also stayed mum on Kilmeade’s reported message to Meadows.

Trump on Jan. 6 finally put out a video message on Twitter hours after the riot began which urged supporters to go home. That video was posted two days before he was permanently suspended from the platform.

The committee on Tuesday will vote on whether to hold Meadows in criminal contempt after he stopped cooperating last week.

Watch above, via CNN.

