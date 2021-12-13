During a meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read aloud text messages Fox News hosts and Donald Trump, Jr. sent to Trump White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows as the violence unfolded.

Cheney read the correspondence just before the committee voted unanimously on Monday evening to recommend that the Department of Justice charge Meadows with criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the committee.

Fox News did not air the hearing, though CNN and MSNBC did.

“Multiple Fox News hosts knew the president needed to act immediately,” said Cheney. “They texted Mr. Meadows and he has turned over those texts [to the committee].”

“Mark, the President needs to tell people in the Capitol to go Home. This is hurting all of us,” Laura Ingraham texted as his supporters violently stormed the Capitol. “He is destroying his legacy.”

“Please get him on TV,” texted Brian Kilmeade. “Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

“Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol,” asked Sean Hannity.

“He’s got to condemn this sh*t ASAP,” texted Trump Jr. “The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

The criminal contempt resolution now heads to the full House for a vote. Ultimately, the Department of Justice would have to decide whether to bring such charges.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com