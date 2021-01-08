Parler Crashes Following Trump Twitter Ban

Parler, the social media platform which has become a haven for far-right activists, crashed following President Donald Trump’s permanent suspension from Twitter on Friday evening.

When Mediaite attempted to load the social media platform, on Friday evening, an error appeared stating: “We apologize, there was an issue fetching the feed. We have been notified and are working to resolve this.”

Looks like Parler is broken. pic.twitter.com/1sf6CG9u2S — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) January 8, 2021

A Mediaite request for comment to Parler went unreturned regarding the matter.

Yet, this isn’t Parler’s only problem, the social media company faces a 24-hour deadline set by Apple to take action against content on their platform.

The platform has struggled to gain a firm hold on how to moderate content featured on their platform.

UPDATE (01/08/2021) 8:04 PM EST: Parler appears to be back online and operational.

