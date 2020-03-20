Colton Underwood, the star of season 23 of ABC’s The Bachelor, announced on social media Friday he was tested positive for coronavirus.

He posted a video today saying, “I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out pretty regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my results back today, and they are positive.”

This virus doesn’t care how old or healthy you are. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones and stay home. pic.twitter.com/pLe1Vge0HL — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 20, 2020

“It’s been kicking my ass, just to put it very bluntly,” Underwood told viewers. He said he doesn’t want to “cause fear or panic.”

“I just want to encourage everybody to stay at home, stay in your house, and do your part and take care of one another,” he concluded.

