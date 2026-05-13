‘Deep-Seated Cancer’: Fox’s Lawrence Jones Sounds Off on Right-Wing Anti-Semitism

Fox News’ Lawrence Jones sounded off on the rise of right-wing anti-Semitism on Wednesday while reacting to a report about Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) son berating Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) in an anti-Semitic outburst the night before.

NOTUS’s Reese Gorman reported that on Tuesday the senator’s offspring, William Paul, drunkenly interrupted a conversation between himself and Lawler at a bar on Tuesday evening.

From Gorman’s story:

William Paul was seated a couple of seats down from Lawler at the restaurant bar, and interrupted a conversation between NOTUS and Lawler to say that if [Thomas] Massie loses, it’s going to be because of “your people.” “My people?” Lawler asked Paul. “Yeah, you Jews,” Paul responded. “Do you think I’m Jewish?” Lawler asked. “I’m not.” “Oh wow, I’m so sorry for calling you a Jew,” Paul said. He then continued on a tirade about how Jews were “anti-American” and how Lawler and his “Jewish supporters” served Israel more than America. Lawler repeatedly pushed back and engaged with Paul, defending his support of Israel, and told Paul he was being antisemitic.

Paul went on to flip Lawler off and trip over his own barstool on his way out of the establishment.

Jones expressed his disgust in a post on X.

“There’s a deep-seated cancer going on. I’m not surprised by the antisemitism on the left, particularly among those who embrace radical Islam. However, the rise of antisemitism on the political right is concerning,” he wrote. “The sudden belief that Jews are solely responsible for their problems is absurd. How did a movement that prides itself on personal responsibility and resilience end up adopting such a victimhood mentality?!”

There’s a deep-seated cancer going on. I’m not surprised by the antisemitism on the left, particularly among those who embrace radical Islam. However, the rise of antisemitism on the political right is concerning. The sudden belief that Jews are solely responsible for their… https://t.co/AjWotp2f0w — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) May 13, 2026

At one recent fundraiser for Massie, whose primary opponent has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene began railing against “Jewish billionaires.” Massie himself has pitted “Zionism” against “American Patriotism.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!