Scott Jennings Lets Loose on New York Times Article Parroting ‘Stupid’ Allegation: ‘Shameful Media Behavior’

Scott Jennings, the headline-grabbing conservative CNN pundit, lambasted The New York Times this week over a highly controversial opinion piece from Nicholas Kristof, which includes horrific allegations of sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

“And then you have The New York Times, which has printed nothing short of a blood libel against Israel written by a so-called journalist named Nicholas Kristof — one of their featured writers, in fact. The piece is printed as, quote, an opinion. It is sourced to discredited pro-Hamas people. It’s the usual slop to cover up for the terrorists of Hamas,” began Jennings on his Salem radio show on Tuesday. He added:

This New York Times piece even contains an allegation that Israel trained dogs to rape Palestinians. Let me say that again. The New York Times printed on the front page an opinion piece that contained an anonymous, unverified, unwitnessed allegation that Israel trained dogs to rape people. Just saying this out loud makes me feel stupid. Now, this opinion piece was printed a day before the report on verified Hamas sexual atrocities was to be made public. Months ago, the civil commission that produced the verified report approached the New York Times with its findings of these Hamas sexual atrocities. The New York Times said, “No thanks, not interested in this evidence.” The New York Times knew this was coming out, and they knew this story was going to be bad—terrible—for Hamas. So the night before… what did they choose to do? Print this garbage from Nicholas Kristof. Absolutely shameful media behavior. You cannot get any lower than this. How can Kristof keep his job? How can the New York Times not retract the piece, apologize, and fire everyone responsible for this insanity?

The allegations Jennings referred to have been circulating in anti-Israeli media in recent weeks, including on Al Jazeera and DropSite. DropSite’s Ryan Grim promoted the allegations in late April in a post arguing that the atrocities of October 7th have been exaggerated.

This New York Times "article" about Israel is such a journalistic atrocity that I actually feel stupid reading it out loud. If everyone at the NYT who is responsible for this is not fired, then the publication will lose whatever shred of credibility it has left. pic.twitter.com/nhXSl5AW1D — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 12, 2026

“This eye-witness testimony, on camera, is more evidence than we have related to 10/7 sexual violence. And there is far more evidence than this: medical reports, testimony from doctors and nurses, forensic evidence, and victim testimony also exists,” wrote Grim on X, adding:

That is the kind of evidence people have been asking for when it comes to 10/7. Instead, we get empty assertions and accusations of “rape denial” from the same people who will not say one word about the systemic sexual violence doled out to Palestinians in Israeli detention. Including by dogs.

Israel’s foreign ministry responded to the article, writing, “Today, the @nytimes chose to publish one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press. In an unfathomable inversion of reality, and through an endless stream of baseless lies, propagandist Nicholas Kristof turns the victim into the accused. Israel – whose citizens were the victims of the most horrific sexual crimes committed by Hamas on October 7, and whose hostages were later subjected to further sexual abuse – is portrayed as the guilty party. This publication is no coincidence. It is part of a false and well-orchestrated anti-Israel campaign aimed at placing Israel on the UN Secretary-General’s blacklist. Israel will fight these lies with the truth – and the truth will prevail.”

Kristof’s article sparked a fierce debate across the media and led to many articles both in support of him and against. The Times released a statement on Tuesday, shooting down rumors that Kristof was on the chopping block over the article.

https://x.com/NYTimesPR/status/2054257854345888161

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