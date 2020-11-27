Former CIA director John Brennan slammed Friday’s alleged assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian official credited with heading the country’s nuclear efforts, billing the move as an act of “state-sponsored terrorism.”

“This was a criminal act & highly reckless,” Brennan wrote in the Friday message on Twitter. “It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict.”

“Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits,” he added.

Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits.

Brennan also said he viewed the move as an act of “state-sponsored terrorism.”

“I do not know whether a foreign government authorized or carried out the murder of Fakhrizadeh. Such an act of state-sponsored terrorism would be a flagrant violation of international law & encourage more governments to carry out lethal attacks against foreign officials,” he wrote.

The former CIA chief concluded, “These assassinations are far different than strikes against terrorist leaders & operatives of groups like al-Qaida & Islamic State, which are not sovereign states. As illegitimate combatants under international law, they can be targeted in order to stop deadly terrorist attacks.”

Earlier this month, Brennan on CNN railed against the United States’ “fascist tendencies” and “nativist instincts,” which he said President Donald Trump shared.

