Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who ran for Congress in 2020 and is currently running for Manhattan borough president, alleged on Sunday morning that Cuomo sexually harassed during her tenure on the job.

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched,” Boylan tweeted on Sunday. “I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Boylan stated that she hates “that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”

“I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently,” she stated. “I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”

I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

Following the allegation made against Cuomo, Boylan stated she had “no interest in talking to journalists.”

To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists. I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops. My worst fear is that this continues. And as @FKAtwigs said yesterday, my second worst fear is having to talk about and relive this. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

Cuomo has yet to respond to the allegations.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]