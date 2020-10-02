A staffer who worked in President Barack Obama’s White House and on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign expressed hope Friday that President Donald Trump’s battle against the coronavirus would not end well.

“It’s been against my moral identity to tweet this for the past four years, but, I hope he dies,” Zara Rahim wrote in an early-morning Twitter message. Rahim worked in the Office of Digital Strategy for Obama and as a national spokesperson for Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Rahim deleted the message shortly after, though not before drawing condemnation from pundits. British commentator Piers Morgan called the message “shocking and shameful,” while London Center President Tony Shaffer chimed in, “This IS today’s left. Zara Rahim is the typical Joe Biden voter.”

Rahim’s message came moments after news broke that Trump had contracted the virus. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta suggested Friday that, despite have some underlying risk factors, Trump has a more than 90 percent chance of beating the virus.

