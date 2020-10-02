CNN’s Sanjay Gupta Predicts Strong Odds of Trump Recovery: ‘Much Greater than 90 Percent’

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta predicted strong odds President Donald Trump will recover from the coronavirus, despite having some preexisting conditions, but said his diagnosis was “unsettling.”

“One thing I have to say is I hope that there is full transparency around this, full transparency, not only in terms of who likely was exposed, but also on the symptoms that the president, the first lady and others may or may not be having,” Gupta said in an interview with Don Lemon early Friday.

“I will say, again, Don, it’s unsettling,” he added. “But still, the odds are very much that the president will recover from this, that he will be OK from this. He is far more likely than someone who is much younger to become sick. He is far more likely, because of his preexisting conditions of obesity and heart disease, but still, much greater than 90 percent chance of having a recovery from this.”

The White House announced early Friday that Trump had been diagnosed as having Covid-19, just hours after reporters learned senior aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. Gupta noted that Vice President Mike Pence has not tested positive and said that may be good news for Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett, who met with Trump earlier in the week.

“This is going to be a tangled web,” Gupta said. “And it’s going to be challenging. And this is why you don’t want to be doing these sorts of meetings, indoors, close contact, in the middle of a pandemic.”

