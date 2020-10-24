Fox News’ Chris Wallace Touts Interview — and Bestiehood — With Rapper/Quasi-Trump Adviser Ice Cube

In a lighthearted moment, Fox News host Chris Wallace teased his upcoming interview with rap and film star Ice Cube by telling Sandra Smith that he and “Cube” are now “besties.”

On Friday’s edition of America’s Newsroom, Smith reacted with surprise when she asked Wallace to talk about this week’s episode of Fox News Sunday.

“This Sunday, Fox News Sunday, your guests, I hear, are Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC and… Ice Cube, Chris?” Smith said. “Tell us about it.”

With a laugh, Wallace said “I suspect you’re talking more about Ice cube than Ronna McDaniel, we’ll also have a representative of the Biden campaign.”

“Yeah, Ice Cube, the famous rapper, N.W.A, straight outta Compton,” Wallace continued. “He came out with a contract with Black America in the summer. Met with Jared Kushner and kind of endorsed the Trump Platinum Plan. Took tremendous backlash from the Black Community. We have a very interesting conversation with Cube.”

Wallace added “I now just call him ‘Cube’ because we are besties. And you’ll be interested to hear it. It’s Chris and Cube on FOX News Sunday.”

If you’re wondering what the “Chris and Cube” show might look like, it’d probably go something like this:

All kidding aside, Wallace’s interview figures to be interesting, as Cube has been making the rounds defending himself after his recent outing as an adviser on the Trump campaign’s “Platinum Plan” for Black America.

Cube has made clear he is not endorsing Trump, but has praised the campaign for making “adjustments” to its plan that he could not specifically identify when he was pressed by Roland Martin.

Wallace, known for his dogged questioning, will no doubt press him equally hard, “besties” notwithstanding.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

