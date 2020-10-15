Ice Cube Says ‘Hard to Say’ if Trump Can Earn His Vote, Is Talking to Biden Campaign ‘Next Week’ In New Interview

Rapper and quasi-Trump campaign adviser Ice Cube said it was “hard to say” if President Donald Trump could earn his vote, and that he will be speaking with both presidential campaigns “in the next week or so” about his “Contract with Black America.”

Following a social media firestorm over the revelation that he helped advise Trump on his “Platinum Plan” for Black America, Cube announced he’d be discussing the controversy with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday night. But hours later, he claimed on Twitter that the network had dumped him because “it seems like they can’t handle the truth.”

So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight. I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

On Thursday morning, however, the rap and film star gave a lengthy interview on Real 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood show in which he spoke at length about the CWBA, including his contacts with the Trump and Biden campaigns.

About halfway through the interview, host Big Boy asked “Have you had a chance to speak to anyone either in … the Biden camp, the Trump camp, have you had a chance to speak to anyone about when we speak on a contract with Black America?”

“Yeah we talking, we talking to both sides,” Cube responded, adding that “It’s a situation that’s developing. We got to wait and really see what they say. We’re going to talk more with both sides, you know, within this next week or so and try to get to some kind of agreement on what they can do out of this contract.”

“Because like I said, us getting out of the situation that we in is really a bar to bipartisan issue,” he added. “Both sides see something see that something needs to be done. So with that, we need both sides working together to do something.”

“When you say both sides, Former Vice President Joe Biden’s side, the Democratic side, Trump Republican side, what if the Trump side, the Republicans, listen to you more, and you felt like they got it. Does the ice Cube O’Shea Jackson vote go to Trump, or have we seen enough Trump already to be afraid of that?” Big Boy later asked.

“You know, that’s hard to say,” Cube replied. “You know if they came, whatever sides come at me, what, I’m going to tell the people what it is, you know, way before the election. I’m going to tell the people exactly what it is. Because the people should make that decision for themselves.”

The Biden campaign declined to comment on Ice Cube’s comments. CNN did not return a request for comment.

Ice Cube has also clarified that he has not endorsed Trump, and in the interview, said neither candidate had done enough to satisfy him.

Watch the full interview above via Big Boy TV.

