Twitter Melts Ice Cube After He Comes Out as Adviser on Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’ for Black America

Rapper and actor Ice Cube sparked a flurry of reactions when it was revealed that he advised President Donald Trump’s campaign on their “Platinum Plan” for Black America.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign announced that it had secured permission from the former NWA member and co-writer of “Fuck tha Police” to reveal “that he has been helping us develop President Trump’s groundbreaking black Trump platform: The Platinum Plan!”

So @icecube has officially given the Trump campaign permission to reveal that he has been helping us develop President Trump’s groundbreaking black Trump platform: The Platinum Plan! “Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate! Thank you for leading,”- @KatrinaPierson pic.twitter.com/gutHEMqSAv — Diante Johnson (@BCFPresident) October 14, 2020

Trump senior adviser Katrina Pierson had made a similar announcement a day earlier, presumably prior to the permission-giving.

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

But Pierson was put on the spot in fairly short order when Yashar Ali raised the issue of Cube’s “history of anti-semitic statements and tweets,” to which Pierson replied “This is solely about BLACK AMERICA!”

This is solely about BLACK AMERICA! An example where, as American’s, we set aside differences (political or otherwise) to debate/create policies that empower a community that has been intentionally decimated by politics. It’s not about being ok, it’s about democracy & results https://t.co/J7RCe7rS3E — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 14, 2020

Ice Cube himself weighed in to defend himself:

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan. https://t.co/xFIXXpOs8B — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

Many verified Twitter users weighed in with subtle notes of displeasure.

“Today was not a good day” —Ice Cube. — Touré (@Toure) October 15, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when Ice Cube mocked Eazy-E for having dinner with President George HW Bush which was Eazy trolling Bush, not supporting him, but we’re in 2020 so up is down. — Touré (@Toure) October 14, 2020

Biden has a black agenda & a racial equity agenda. He has a black female VP who will help oversee COVID recovery for a virus which from a health & economic POV devastated black communities. He will appoint a black woman to the SCOTUS. & @icecube fell for something shiny. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 14, 2020

This is disappointing and dangerous on so many levels. The fact you got played and are now fundamentally an agent of white supremacy shows a certain level of ignorance and privilege. It’s a far cry from NWA. https://t.co/sDzIYtKf5x — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 14, 2020

I’m not caping for Dems, @icecube, but Trump has also “made some adjustments to his plans” to: 1. Make Mexico pay for a wall

2. Get tests for everyone who wants 1.

3. Have a vaccine by Friday

4. Write a better health plan than Obamacare

5. Stop lying

6. Make America Great Again https://t.co/BtoXFZwrGQ — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) October 14, 2020

Yes. That’s exactly it. He’s been actively engaged in digital voter suppression against Black folks. Now the curtain has been pulled back and we see it was part of a larger plan. What a disappointment. https://t.co/PoUZTC0mvM — April (@ReignOfApril) October 14, 2020

I understand the need to be open… but we’ve seen how this man gets down. He won’t keep his word. And sadly, many people won’t survive it if he gets another four years. This hurts. https://t.co/9sZD9FUKBq — Erykah Rose (@ErykahYah) October 14, 2020

How it started… https://t.co/uRTD7kK1RE — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 14, 2020

One day I’ll get tired of being right. Today ain’t that day. @icecube has been in bed with Trump all along. 💅🏽 https://t.co/CtMxMqAq2R — Dr. Avis (@SistahScholar) October 14, 2020

what “adjustments” specifically? and what’s your endgame? https://t.co/72NM5HHrih — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) October 14, 2020

Donald Trump and the Trump administration are not normal political adversaries. https://t.co/0HGS7cUJx8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 15, 2020

Ice Cube should’ve made “adjustments” to his “plan” considering it failed Black women & was not as comprehensive as Biden-Harris’ plan. During the primaries Ice Cube was NOWHERE to be found when Castro, Harris, Warren, etc had their thorough Black agendas. 20 days. VOTE. https://t.co/DtVMUpZsbX pic.twitter.com/vcY8LGfi5a — Clay ‘Not Holding His Vote Hostage’ Cane (@claycane) October 14, 2020

The wild thing is that Eazy E went to a fundraiser at the George HW Bush White House in 1991 and got criticized about *for the rest of his life.* Ice Cube apparently forgot about that when he decided to collaborate with an infinitely worse administration. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) October 15, 2020

Snoop: Here’s how you vote

Cube: I already know

Snoop: First, you go to Google.

Cube: I got $500 Billion from Trump!

Snoop: Then you type “does Trump pay his bills?”

Cube: Billion, with a… what?

Snoop: Then you type “Is Ice Cube a sucka?”

Cube: …

Snoop: Then, register to vote — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 15, 2020

Me: Ice Cube is a trump supporter!

Jeff: Ice Cube? No way, are you sure you don’t mean Ice Tea? Also it’s Ice-T not Ice Tea god you are so white — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 14, 2020

Did Ice Cube ask Trump to apologize for leading a lynch mob against the Central Park? Did he ask him to apologize for spreading a racist lie about Pres. Obama’s birth certificate? Did he ask him to apologize to the Black people beat up by police that followed Trump’s guidance? https://t.co/dMCC0auZa9 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 14, 2020

Ice Cube is MAGA and is dropping his latest track “Hug The Police” featuring Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens 11/2/2020. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 14, 2020

Ice Cube is a liar. That Contract With Black America is already a large part of the Democrats platform. And they have to get elected to implement it! https://t.co/tde4U8QxST — Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) October 15, 2020

The Trump Platinum Plan is the Aluminum Foil Plan. I have read @icecube’s Contract With Black America and there is NOTHING in Trump’s plan that is similar. NOTHING. https://t.co/bs19LM7PG2 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 14, 2020

There were also some who defended Ice Cube, besides Pierson. People like conservative activist CJ Pearson, Michael Rapaport, Shaun King, and others:

If you’re hating on @icecube for working with the President of the United States to advance the interests of black people, maybe YOU are the one who’s not pro-black? — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) October 15, 2020

The plantation minions of the DNC are trying to shame Ice Cube (and other Black ppl) for taking interest in Trump’s policy that mentions Black America. They are trying to deflect from the fact that non only has the democrats ignored Black ppl, their policies work against us — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) October 14, 2020

DUMBFKCS

All #IceCube is doin is demanding things for Black Americans & apparently one party was willing to talk & answer some of his demands and the other isnt.This isnt an endorsement of TRUMP, its a demand for BLACK RIGHTS.

Should BLACKS keep givin their votes for 0 in return? — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 14, 2020

I am anti Trump. I believe he’s an existential threat to the nation. I’m sure he’s giving Ice Cube @icecube nothing more than lip service to siphon Black votes. But it’s not Cube’s fault Dems don’t want to talk specifics about Black people until after they get our votes. https://t.co/CGlWJ1IEJc — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 15, 2020

In fact, thousands of people falsely claiming Ice Cube endorsed Donald Trump is doing more damage and harm than anything Cube actually said or did. The man loathes Trump. The rumor is now worse than the reality. https://t.co/SEm4N3Bccr — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 15, 2020

Public Enemy’s Chuck D. offered a quasi-defense of Cube, while still slamming Trump:

It’s the fallacy & foolishness of a USA 2 party system to overstand @icecube mistrust of Dems- -Biden-Harris. Hes my brother. I thought BERNIE has the best ideas. Honestly I feel they’re ALL too OLD for 21st century potus office. But: This 45 at the top IS a narcissistic fascist pic.twitter.com/hAoxdnUsxJ — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 14, 2020

You can expect more to come, as Cube later announced he will be appearing with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday night to discuss the issue.

You can read Ice Cube’s “Contract with Black America” here, Trump’s “Platinum Plan” here, and Joe Biden’s “Lift Every Voice: The Biden Plan for Black America” here.

