Twitter Melts Ice Cube After He Comes Out as Adviser on Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’ for Black America

By Tommy ChristopherOct 15th, 2020, 10:38 am

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

Rapper and actor Ice Cube sparked a flurry of reactions when it was revealed that he advised President Donald Trump’s campaign on their “Platinum Plan” for Black America.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign announced that it had secured permission from the former NWA member and co-writer of “Fuck tha Police” to reveal “that he has been helping us develop President Trump’s groundbreaking black Trump platform: The Platinum Plan!”

Trump senior adviser Katrina Pierson had made a similar announcement a day earlier, presumably prior to the permission-giving.

But Pierson was put on the spot in fairly short order when Yashar Ali raised the issue of Cube’s “history of anti-semitic statements and tweets,” to which Pierson replied “This is solely about BLACK AMERICA!”

Ice Cube himself weighed in to defend himself:

Many verified Twitter users weighed in with subtle notes of displeasure.

There were also some who defended Ice Cube, besides Pierson. People like conservative activist CJ Pearson, Michael Rapaport, Shaun King, and others:

Public Enemy’s Chuck D. offered a quasi-defense of Cube, while still slamming Trump:

You can expect more to come, as Cube later announced he will be appearing with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday night to discuss the issue.

You can read Ice Cube’s “Contract with Black America” here, Trump’s “Platinum Plan” here, and Joe Biden’s “Lift Every Voice: The Biden Plan for Black America” here.

