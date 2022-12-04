Fox News Parts Ways With Lara Trump Following Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign Launch

Fox News is parting ways with contributor Lara Trump following the launch of her father-in-law’s 2024 presidential bid.

In news first reported by the L.A. Times the network confirmed the departure of former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law from their contributor roster.

“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” the company said in a statement published by the L.A. Times.

Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, has been a fixture of Fox News programming in recent years as a vocal advocate for her father-in-law. She has appeared across a wide spate of Fox News programming, but been most prominently featured during the primetime opinion shows, especially Hannity.

The network has long had a policy of not employing contributors who are running for office or who have direct connections to campaigns. Given that she falls into the latter category, the network decided to part ways with Lara Trump — who officially joined Fox News in 2021.

One of her final Fox hits as a contributor generated headlines, as Fox Business host Stuart Varney told Lara Trump — on the day after the former president’s campaign launch — that it appeared as though Trump lost the “old magic.” Varney went on to suggest that Trump could win the GOP primary but ultimately lose the general election — a notion with which Lara Trump obviously took umbrage.

