Fox Host Stuart Varney Declares to Lara Trump’s Face: It Seems Like Trump ‘Lost the Old Magic’

Fox Business host Stuart Varney invited on Fox News contributor and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Wednesday to discuss the former president’s 2024 candidacy and, even to a once loyal support like Varney, Trump just didn’t have the “old magic.”

“Those of us on the outside looking at it, it didn’t seem that he got the old magic, you know what I mean?” Varney asked Lara Trump.

The Fox News contributor refused to give an inch, insisting the energy at Trump’s Tuesday announcement was reminiscent of his meteoric 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump said:

I highly disagree with that. Look, for Donald Trump, from the very beginning, from the first day he came down the escalator in 2015 in Trump Tower, it’s never been about elected officials, politicians, people in the swamp in D.C. It’s been about the American people and if you look around the room last night, you had people from all different walks of life. The energy there at Mar-a-Lago was absolutely incredible. It really did to me feel like the 2015, 2016 campaign all over again.

When Varney suggested later that Trump could easily cinch the nomination and win Republican debates, but he couldn’t win a general election, Lara Trump again, unsurprisingly, offered her unwavering support.

“They know how good it was with Trump in office,” she said, “and even those who might not like his tweets and personality, I think would be much happier to pay lower gas prices, to be able to afford their groceries, and to have a better trajectory for their lives.”

Trump’s speech was labeled boring by some conservatives on social media, while a number of ex-staffers from his administration either blasted the speech or previously pushed for the former president to delay the declaration in light of the midterm results.

There were also reports that security at Trump’s event actually stopped a number of guests trying to duck out.

Varney suggested the “old magic” may be slipping away from Trump earlier in his show too when interviewing GOP strategist and GOPAC chairman David Avella. The strategist went from “we’re going to find out” to deeming Trump the “frontrunner” in the 2024 race for the Republican presidential nomination after Varney pressed him on that missing “magic.”

