Fox News Poll: Judge Jackson Significantly More Popular Than the Last Three Republican Supreme Court Nominees

Fox News released a poll showing that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is significantly more popular among voters than the last three Supreme Court nominees.

“A 56% majority would vote to confirm her, the highest of any nominee since the question was first asked on a Fox News poll in 2005,” Fox reported. “The next closest was Justice Sonia Sotomayor, nominated by former President Obama, when 53% said they would vote to confirm her in July 2009.”

Approval ratings for the three justices confirmed between Sotomayor and Jackson’s hearings were significantly lower.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett received an approval rating of 50 percent during her confirmation hearings in 2020, while 45 percent approved of Justice Neil Gorsuch in 2017, and only 40 percent said they would vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Of the five judges nominated to the Supreme Court since 2009, the three women were most popular among those surveyed by Fox News.

The Fox News survey, which was conducted between March 18-21, also shows that Democrats were most likely to approve of President Joe Biden’s nominee.

85 percent of Black voters and 70 percent of Hispanic voters surveyed also approved of Jackson, who is the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.

According to Fox News, 69 percent of urban voters, 61 percent of senior voters, and 60 percent of suburban women also approved of Jackson’s imminent confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Only 28 percent of Republican voters approved of Jackson’s nomination, while 41 percent of rural White voters, 42 percent of White evangelical Christians, and 42 percent of White men without a college degree approved of the nominee.

“Overall, 35% of voters would not confirm her,” added the Fox News poll.

