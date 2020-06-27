One America News anchor Jack Posobiec was confronted by a masked protester at the Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Friday, leading a D.C. tour guide and security staff for Fox News’ Kevin Corke to intervene.

Footage of the event showed Posobiec getting mobbed by protesters as he was attempting to livestream events on Periscope, shoving him and throwing water on him. One protester in particular, dressed in a black full-body suit, confronted Posobiec, calling him a “Nazi” while suggesting that he was afraid to leave because protesters might photograph his license plate. The confrontation continued until Corke showed up with two members of his security detail, who escorted Posobiec out of the mob.

OANN’s @JackPosobiec was here, definitely not someone the DC left scene appreciates. They chased him out of the park, blocking him from coming back towards it. Two apparent security guys from another news network escorted him out. pic.twitter.com/tJlpgCyrWh — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 27, 2020

Speaking with Mediaite, Posobiec said, “I peacefully attended the protest to cover the event, and a mob of violent Antifa tried to push me down the Lincoln Park stairs onto the concrete.”

He added that he didn’t recognize Corke and his detail amid the chaos: “I actually didn’t realize who it was at the time. I was walking out with my friend, Don Folden of D.C. Black Tours, when [Corke’s] security arrived and escorted me out.”

“Political violence from thugs and cowards like this is against of everything we stand for as Americans,” he added. “I have filed reports with the relevant authorities and will be pressing charges.”

Posobiec said the protester involved in the incident was Jason Charter. A Twitter account for Charter showed him writing after the incident to deny that Posobiec filed a complaint, saying, “Apparently @JackPosobiec filed a police report against me. @DCPoliceDept said that did not happen. I’m literally standing next to cops right now. #JackIsLying.”

He also said D.C. police drove Posobiec back to his car, which he called “deplorable.”

Protesters were at the memorial Friday to topple a statue of President Abraham Lincoln erected in 1876, but the effort fizzled out as activists began arguing over the statue’s symbolism. As of Saturday, it was still standing.

