Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream pressed House GOP conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for details on the Republican agenda — but the top House Republican was light on specifics.

Bream led off her interview with Stefanik by quoting from a New York Magazine article by Ed Kilgore calling out the GOP for scant few details on the “Commitment to America” plan rolled out this week by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“The document has lots of bells and whistles and factoids about the hellish reign of Joe Biden and his Democrat Party,” Kilgore wrote. “What it doesn’t have is a whole lot of specificity.”

Bream pressed Stefanik to spell out the fine print.

“Everybody wants a safe country,” Bream said. “They want good education. They want crime to go down. But it’s the details of how you do that that matter. So why not more details in this plan?”

Stefanik took umbrage with the notion.

“Shannon, there are ample details,” the congresswoman assured Bream.

She then proceeded to elaborate:

“So, number one, an economy that’s strong. The first focus on economic issues is we need to rein in inflation. We start by doing that, by reining in the reckless trillions of dollars of spending that we have seen under Joe Biden and unified Democrat far left government. “Number two, lower the price of energy. I hear that from my constituents in upstate New York, whether it’s home heating bills or the price of gas. We have multiple bills that have already been introduced that Democrats refuse to bring up when it comes to lowering those energy costs. “When it comes to supporting our law enforcement and having a nation that’s safe, we have legislation that will immediately provide funding through recruitment and retention bonuses to hire an additional 200,000 police officers across this country. “When it comes to freedoms, a future that’s built upon freedom. I highlighted the Parents Bill of Rights. This is a bill that Republicans already introduced and we are going to have ready to pass in the first hundred days of the next Congress. Day one, we intend to repeal the 87,000 IRS agents, the army of IRS agents that Joe Biden and Democrats have put into place to go after hardworking Americans, mom and pop, small businesses and middle class Americans.”

Bream appeared unsatisfied by the response,

“One of the accusations about why there aren’t more details, specific pieces of legislation are that you’re trying to hold the conference together,” Bream said. She added, “I’ve talked to some members of the Freedom Caucus who do feel like they’re being taken for granted a bit in this process. What would you say to them? And about accusations you guys are divided?”

“I would say the media is trying to divide us,” Stefanik replied. “The Democrats are trying to divide us. We are united.”

