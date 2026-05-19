NEW: San Diego Mosque Shooters Live-Streamed Attack

The shooters who killed three people at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday live-streamed the attack, including their own deaths, CNN reported on Tuesday.

When Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, killed three people, including a security guard, at San Diego’s largest mosque, they were filming the event. The video appears to show both shooters entering the mosque, holding pistols and rifles. Their clothing and weapons displayed Nazi and White supremacist imagery.

One of the gunmen can be seen firing his weapon through the door of the mosque to the outside. One of the men appears to adjust his weapon while they walk around the building. In the same clip, the shooters exit the building. One fires his weapon, and the video shows a body lying in a pool of blood. The men enter a vehicle, and the clip ends.

A second clip is filmed from the passenger seat of the vehicle. A gun is fired through the window while the passenger speaks to the camera. The video does not have audio. The driver pulls over, seems to shoot the passenger, then shoots himself in the head. Sources told ABC News that it was Clark who shot Vasquez before killing himself. Those same sources claimed that the video was posted to a gore website.

Investigators confirmed to CNN, which reviewed the video obtained by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, that the film is believed to be legitimate, while CNN geolocation matched the second clip’s location to where police discovered the bodies of the attackers.

Also obtained by the ISD was a seventy-five-page document allegedly written by the gunmen, professing support for White supremacy and antisemitism.

“The ISD researchers told CNN they believed the document is legitimate because the content lines up with what is shown in the livestream video and it references usernames matching social media accounts that posted similar ideology before the shooting,” CNN’s report reads.

The document contains separate statements allegedly written by each of the shooters, including references to the “Great Replacement” theory and praising past mass shooters. One of the shooters mentioned was the attacker at a mosque in New Zealand in 2019, who also livestreamed the event.

Vazquez’s section praises “hero” Adolf Hitler and discusses “intel” culture, while Clark’s focuses on hatred for non-White and non-Christian groups. The pages also discuss scouting possible locations for a shooting in person, claiming that the men used satellite images and Google Street View to assess possible areas for attack. One part of the document is a section meant to name “targets,” but it is left blank, sources told ABC.

Mark Remily, the special agent in charge of the FBI in San Diego, said Tuesday that the shooters met and seemed to be radicalized online.

“The victims who lost their lives yesterday were there to help others be part of a community that came together in peace,” he said. “Instead, they were confronted by teenagers who appeared to have been radicalized online to believe that they didn’t belong because of how they looked or where they worshiped. They couldn’t be more wrong.”

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