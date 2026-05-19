Massie Mocks Trump’s Ballroom After Defeat: ‘Looks Like the Roman Empire – I See a Few Analogies There’

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) took a swipe at President Donald Trump in his concession speech on Tuesday, calling out the president after losing his reelection bid to a candidate the president endorsed.

Massie, who held his seat for fourteen years, lost the most expensive primary race in history to former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, with Trump’s pick gaining about 55% of the vote. The historic race saw the president ramp up his efforts to punish his critics, attacking Massie consistently while his allies and pro-Israel groups poured millions into anti-Massie ad spending in the state.

The congressman split with Trump on multiple issues, with Massie heading up the charge to release files relating to Jeffrey Epstein and often excoriating administration officials over their role in handling the scandal. Massie voted against Trump’s Big Beautiful bill, spoke out against strikes on Iran, and called out the president’s rhetoric on multiple occasions.

In his concession speech on Tuesday night, Massie hit back at Trump, criticizing his push to build his White House ballroom while Americans struggled to pay their bills. After claiming Fox News had kept him off the air for months before his appearance on Tuesday, Massie told a crowd of supporters that his return to the network was the first time he had watched its coverage– and he didn’t like what he saw.

“I got to watch Fox also for the first time in eighteen months. And there was the president talking about– by the way, while gas is almost five dollars, and diesel is almost six dollars, they’re talking about a big ballroom they’re going to build, and it looks like the Roman Empire, architecture from the Roman Empire,” he said. “I see a few analogies there. And people are just trying to make ends meet.”

Massie went on to joke that GOP mega-donor Miriam Adelson, one of the funders of the ballroom, had put so much cash into the primary that the size of the $400 million project might need to be reduced.

“But we were promised that Miriam Adelson would pay for that ballroom,” he said. “She spent so much money in this race, they’re going to have to reduce the footprint of that thing.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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